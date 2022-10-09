Bo Dallas Reportedly Returning To WWE

Bo Dallas (brother of Bray Wyatt) will soon be returning to WWE, according to Bryan Alvarez. Alvarez tweeted, "From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon."

As seen during Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event Bray Wyatt made his return. One of the characters who wore The Fiend mask during his returned segment is rumored to be Bo Dallas.

It looks like we could see Bray and Bo together on WWE TV very soon.

