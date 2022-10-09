WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bo Dallas Reportedly Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2022

Bo Dallas (brother of Bray Wyatt) will soon be returning to WWE, according to Bryan Alvarez. Alvarez tweeted, "From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon."

As seen during Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event Bray Wyatt made his return. One of the characters who wore The Fiend mask during his returned segment is rumored to be Bo Dallas. 

It looks like we could see Bray and Bo together on WWE TV very soon.

Bray Wyatt Comments On His WWE Extreme Rules Return

Former two-time WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt made his return at last night's Extreme Rules premium live event from Philadelphia.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2022 09:46AM


Tags: #wwe #bo dallas #bray wyatt

