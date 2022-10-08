WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Gewirtz Comments On If He Would Write For Pro Wrestling Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2022

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz discussed whether he would return to writing for pro wrestling in 2022. Gewirtz worked for WWE creative between 1999 and 2015. Gewirtz is one of The Rock's most trusted creative writers and has worked with him outside of WWE. Check out the highlights below:

On if he could write for pro wrestling today: 

“It’s like working a muscle, a little bit. Your promo muscle, as a writer, in terms of getting into the swing of things again. ‘Cause I’ve had, occasionally, some talent at WWE give me a call and say ‘Hey, what’s a good line I can say to this person?’ Not often, but every now and then. … And then I start thinking about it, and then that muscle starts, you know, working again. And then all of a sudden I’ve written like a 10-minute promo and I’m sending it to the person.”

On showing u for The Rock’s wrestling appearances:

 “In fact, I’m going to ‘Raw’ in Brooklyn on Monday because I’m gonna be back in New York because of [the] … Black Adam premiere. Whenever I show up to WWE nowadays, the first response from everybody is ‘Oh my God, is The Rock here?’”

On if he’d ever return to wrestling: 

“It never truly leaves my psyche or goes away. … I don’t ever really envision myself in that position as a job again but, you know, as they say in the wrestling business, ‘you never say never.’”

Source: 411mania.com
