The Latest On The White Rabbit Teases On WWE Television

During Friday's WWE SmackDown they heavily promoted the White Rabbit teases during the broadcast.

During RAW on Monday, there was a white rabbit sitting in the crowd and cameras also showed somebody wearing a Fiend mask. That person did not move during the whole two-hour broadcast and is believed to be a plant ahead of the much-speculated return of Bray Wyatt.

During Friday's SmackDown, a rabbit was seen again this time in motion walking the arena and was also spotted seated behind Wade Barrett and Michael Cole who were on commentary for the show.

The new White Rabbit video also aired and they directed fans to watch Extreme Rules tonight, with the belief that the reveal of the person behind the tease will be made during the premium live event!

