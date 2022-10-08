Track & Field Athlete Ruben Banks Reflects On WWE NIL Recruitment

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc., track & field athlete Ruben Banks reflected on the WWE NIL program. Banks finished ninth in hammer at the 2021 SEC Track & Field Championships

On University of Alabama Track & Field athlete Isaac Odugbesan:

“I noticed they selected him, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ I never really thought about going from track to wrestling. I was like, ‘Oh, but it kind of makes sense, with the size, and the power, and the athleticism, trying to carry that over.'”

On sending in a WWE NIL form:

“I might just send in that recruiting form. I might. And he’s just like, ‘You think they’ll select you?’ I was like, ‘If they don’t, nothing wrong with that. Let’s just see what happens.' And then I got a call from one of the agents there, and he talked me through the process, and what it was all about. So the whole goal in mind is, once I’ve graduated from college, and I have that degree in hand, I’ll move over to Orlando, Florida, and start my training.”