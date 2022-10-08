WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2022

WWE will tonight host the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event which will have all eyes on the big reveal behind the White Rabbit teases. The belief is this will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt, at the show or a later date.

Below is the final card:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee
Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

Strap Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)


