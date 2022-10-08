Final Card For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event

WWE will tonight host the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event which will have all eyes on the big reveal behind the White Rabbit teases. The belief is this will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt, at the show or a later date.
Below is the final card:
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee
Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
Strap Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
I Quit Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)
