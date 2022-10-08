Final Card For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event

WWE will tonight host the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event which will have all eyes on the big reveal behind the White Rabbit teases. The belief is this will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt, at the show or a later date.

Below is the final card:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)