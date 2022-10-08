WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Former WWE Superstar Returning To The Company?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2022

A segment vignette aired on Friday's WWE SmackDown that seemingly teases someone debuting or a return to the company.

During the vignette a man's voice was heard saying that "fools" should not confuse absence with weakness and they have grown stronger. A women then spoke with many believing it was Sarah Logan. This is interesting as she recently appeared in a Viking Raiders vignette that aired back in August.

The belief is The Viking Raiders will be returning to TV shortly as last month, WWE announced Erik suffered a foot injury and he would be out "indefinitely, although it was unclear how long. 

We'll keep you updated.


Tags: #wwe #sarah logan

