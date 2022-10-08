Another Former WWE Superstar Returning To The Company?

A segment vignette aired on Friday's WWE SmackDown that seemingly teases someone debuting or a return to the company.

During the vignette a man's voice was heard saying that "fools" should not confuse absence with weakness and they have grown stronger. A women then spoke with many believing it was Sarah Logan. This is interesting as she recently appeared in a Viking Raiders vignette that aired back in August.

The belief is The Viking Raiders will be returning to TV shortly as last month, WWE announced Erik suffered a foot injury and he would be out "indefinitely, although it was unclear how long.

