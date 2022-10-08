AEW Battle of the Belts IV Full Recap (October 7, 2022)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means! We have the fourth edition of Battle of the Belts live tonight! We’ve already seen our regularly scheduled episode of Rampage (check the link below) and now we have an ROH Tag Team Championship match, a TBS Championship match and an AEW All Atlantic Championship match to get to so let’s get straight to the wrestling!

PAC defeated Trent Beretta via Pinfall (14:37) to retain the AEW All Atlantic Championship

No time for breaks apparently as AEW shows no regard for us people trying to cover this live by bring Trent straight out and starting the next match immediately. All of a sudden, PAC is back in a brawl with Trent and he still has enough left to go blow for blow. Trent sends PAC to the outside and follows him with a dive to the outside and follows up with strikes and chops before slamming the bastard with a body slam on the floor. Trent beats down on PAC back in the ring and sends him to the floor once again with a dropkick. Trent nails PAC with a spear on the outside and a knee to the back of the head back in the ring for two. PAC fires in a high kick on the outside to give him breathing space then takes the timekeeper’s table and moves it. Trent catches him with a pump kick though so PAC ends up on the table and Trent looks to put him through it but PAC sees it coming. What he didn’t see coming is Trent firing in a sliding dropkick instead. Trent goes up top with PAC and is brought to earth by the bastard with an Avalanche Brainbuster to send us to break.

PAC dominates through the break and Trent doesn’t begin to fight back until we return as he pulls out a German Suplex and holds on for a Half and Half. He hits a rising knee in the corner and huge DDT for two! Trent follows up and drops the champ with a huge lariat before he pulls out a Piledriver for yet another two count. Trent wonders what else he has to do as PAC crawls away up the ramp. Trent follows him but it’s a trap and PAC hits Trent with another brainbuster through the table. It cuts PAC’s back open but he rolls Trent back into the ring and heads to the top rope. He tries the Black Arrow and Beretta gets the knees up and tries a Spear but PAC gets his own knee up. Trent tries a roll up for two and then both men end up on the top rope once again. Trent hits an Avalanche Half and Half for another two count and the crowd sound their appreciation. Trent sets up for the Crunchie but PAC transitions to the Brutaliser. Trent gets to the ropes with his legs and now it’s PAC wondering what he has to do. The crowd want them to fight forever but PAC says no as he grabs the hammer again. Trent goes to bring PAC back into the ring with a Suplex but he uses the hammer and falls into the pin to get the win.

Orange Cassidy runs out to attack PAC after the bell and security stop him

Chris Jericho Interview

Jericho teased this interview throughout the broadcast. Schiavone asks Daddy Magic about Garcia and they remind him he lost on Wednesday and Angelo tells him to come home. Jericho says he taught Garcia a lesson on Wednesday and says he’ll do the same to Danielson next Wednesday in Canada. Was that it? Jericho talked this up just to announce he’ll be in Lion Tamer gear.

Claudio Castagnoli Promo

Claudio puts over the Jericho vs Danielson match before saying he wants to face Danielson if he wins.

Jade Cargill w/ Leila Grey & Kiera Hogan defeated Willow Nightingale via Pinfall (7:30) to retain the TBS Championship

Jericho has been replaced on commentary by Ricky Starks. Two women’s matches in one night?! Wild! Willow heads out and is followed by Jade and The Baddies. The match begins with a lock up and Jade shows off her strength before Willow does the same. They meet in the middle with shoulder tackles and neither woman will go down. Jade tries to take over with some strikes but Willow fights back in the corner and her and Jade go back and forth again. Jade spills outside and Willow tries a Tope Suicida, taking out the baddies but missing Jade. Cargill sends us to break by putting Willow into the ring steps with a cazadora. Jade spends the break dominating Willow and looking good whilst doing so.

When we return, Jade is still in full control but Willow comes back with two lariats and then a tijeras. She lays in a hard chop in the corner and nails the cannonball before heading up top for a shotgun dropkick. Jade kicks out at two and Willow drops the straps for the Doctor Bomb but Jade fights out and plants Willow before hitting her with the Jaded for the victory.

After the match, Vickie Guerrero distracts everyone with her voice so Nyla Rose can steal the TBS title and run off with it in the most inadvertently funny moment of the year.

Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Interview

Matt asks why Ethan and Stokely have been following them and they tell him they’re done before they show a video of Private Party and Matt talking in private. This is dumb.

Hook Interview

Lexy Nair asks Hook about his Trustbusters envelope and he rips it up there and then.

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida Promo

I love both of these ladies. Let’s go Shida. These two will face Britt & Jamie next week.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun) w/ Prince Nana via Pinfall (13:26) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships

Main Event time! Bobby Cruise is back in a neck brace for the ring announcements. Kaun and Harwood start off and it looks to be Harwood in control until Kaun manages to get Dax to the mat with a short arm clothesline and then beats him down on the mat. Harwood reacts with strikes in the corner and then nails a neckbreaker. Toa Liona tries to get involved but FTR deal with him and then Dax hits a snap suplex and brings Cash into the match. Cash follows up with chops but he then also runs into a clothesline from Kaun as we see Gunn Club watching on in awful FTR cosplay. Toa Liona tags in and hits a huge body slam on Wheeler. He beats him down and then locks in a nerve hold followed by headbutts. Cash tries a sunset flip but Toa just sits down on him in response. Kaun comes in and they take turns splashing Cash in the corner before Kaun earns a two count from a cover. Cash heads to the apron and fights Kaun off from suplexing him into the ring but Toa sends him into the barricade on the outside. We head to break when Cash dodges Toa charging at him. Back in the ring, Cash tries to make a tag but Kaun removes Dax from the apron so Cash rolls Kaun up for two with an inside cradle. Kaun fights back with an air raid crash for two and then sends him outside and distracts the ref to let Prince Nana stomp Cash down. Toa tags in and fires in some chops as Gates of Agony dominate through the commercial.

When we return to the action, Kaun is legal and still has Cash isolated but Wheeler fights off him and Toa Liona and tags out to Dax. Toa Liona also tags in and hits a Samoan Drop on Harwood for two before trying a Samoan Spike. Cash stops him but Toa is huge so fights off both of FTR then catches Dax on a cross body but Wheeler dropkicks his partners back to help him get a two count. Dax brings Cash back in and they make Toa miss a cross body before giving him a draping DDT. Kaun somehow tags in and nails Wheeler with the Gutbuster for two. Dax tags in and FTR hit him with the assisted piledriver but Toa Liona breaks it up. FTR try a big rig on Toa but can’t get him up first time. They hit it second time and then Harwood has Kaun rolled up but Prince Nana distracts the ref. Kaun accidentally takes out Nana on the apron and then a back slide gets the win for FTR.

The Embassy attack after the match including Brian Cage running down until Wardlow makes the save and when it’s too much for him, Samoa Joe does the same.