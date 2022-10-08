AEW Rampage Full Recap (October  7, 2022)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means! We have our regularly scheduled episode of AEW Rampage up first and then we have the fourth edition of Battle of the Belts! We’re getting that live this time on the Friday rather than having to wait for the taped version on the Saturday so that means two late night (or early morning depending on where you are) hours of live wrestling! With all that explained and the AEW World Trios Championships on the line, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) & Rush w/ Jose the Assistant via Submission (10:12)

Rush and Private Party make their entrances live on YouTube before the show so we can start the actual show with Wild Thing. AEW Champion Jon Moxley makes his way through the crowd and then Yuta & Castagnoli follow him in a more conventional route down the ramp and we see the firm in the crowd watching on. Claudio starts off with Quen as the bell rings and immediately the former ROH seems to have the upper hand but he lets Quen manage to hit a Moonsault Press for one and then a huge dropkick but then he tries an uppercut and regrets it as Claudio hits him back. Yuta and Kassidy make tags and they go back and forth and have a nice exchange until Yuta locks in a brief octopus hold and then a roll up for two. Isiah gets way and Rush tags in, calling for Moxley who obliges him by entering. The two men circle each other before they exchange big forearms and then high boots before standing switches lead to Moxley nailing a stalling German suplex to send us to break. Mox stays on the attack with punches in the corner and then a bite but Rush hits a Belly-to-Belly Suplex and then Private Party and Rush clear the BCC off the apron and then take out Claudio and Yuta with dives. Rush does his fake Bull’s horns before heading outside with Mox so he can use the camera cable to whip and choke Moxley as Private Party distract the ref.

When we come back, commentary are confused as to who is legal but it’s Rush who beats Moxley down a little before making the tag to Quen but Marq accidentally kicks him in the face and then Moxley drops Quen to make the tag to Claudio. Isiah tags in too and eats a bunch of uppercuts in the corner and then a boot to the face before the swing is called for. Quen stops it but ends up on the shoulders of Castagnoli whilst he swings Kassidy in an incredible feat of strength. It all breaks down as everyone hits the ring hitting some big moves including a Moxley headbutt and a Castagnoli back breaker, Yuta tags himself in and gets a two from a splash as Rush breaks the pin up. Rush is wreaking havoc until Moxley deals with him and then Kassidy tags out to Quen, they try a Silly String and Claudio intercepts with a pop-up uppercut. Wheeler suplexes Quen and locks in a Bicep Slice to pick up the win. This was a crazy opener. William Regal bids us adieu.

Dark Order vs Death Triangle Video Package

Tony Nese & Josh Woods w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) via Pinfall (1:48)

The bell rings as Tony Schiavone joins commentary as both teams have already entered. Pillman and Nese start off with an exchange of mat wrestling before Pillman isolates Nese and tags out to Griff. Nese manages to do the same to Garrison and Josh Woods tags in and use a unique double team before they push Pillman into the ring post and then finish off The Varsity Blonds with their double team finish. That was quick. Arn Anderson looks sad backstage.

Mark Sterling gets on the mic and says he’s trademarked the term varsity so Brian & Griff can’t use it anymore and Woods & Nese are now known as the Varsity Athletes. Sterling then tries to complain about what happened on Wednesday but...

The Acclaimed have arrived. Max’s rap is enough to clear the ring.

Eddie Kingston Promo

Eddie apologises for losing control sarcastically as we are reminded what happened between him and Sammy. Jericho accepts it.

TayJay A.S (Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S) defeated Madison Rayne & Skye Blue via Submission (7:46)

It’s time for the Ladies and Madison starts off with Anna who gets off to a good start until Rayne rolls her up for two. Tay tags in and exchanges hammer locks with Madison who tags in Skye and then they hit Melo with a double team for two. Skye looks to take over but Anna grabs a blind tag and cuts her off before Tay joins in from the outside to send us to break. TayJay isolate Skye in the break and tag in and out whilst they do so. Skye does get a roll up but other than that, TayJay are dominant.

When we return, we have a double down as Skye pulls out a facebuster on Tay Melo and Anna and Madison both tag in, Madison takes over, knocks Tay off the apron and pulls out a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for two. Anna fights back with kicks until Skye tags in and uses kicks of her own to get a couple of near falls. Tay breaks up the last one and hits Skye with a Piledriver, Madison hits her with a Crucifix bomb and Anna drops Madison. She hits the Dangerous J Kick but Skye keeps fighting and its even until Tay nails her with a knee strike and Anna chokes her out with the Queenslayer to get the win.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Dark Order about how big a night this was and John talks about how great Brodie Lee was. Alex says they’ll honour him by winning tonight but PAC interrupts to let them know that won’t be happening. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event.

Swerve Promo

Swerve says he’s kicking Billy Gunn’s ass next week. Poor Daddy Ass.

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10) via Pinfall (21:03) to retain the AEW World Trios Championships

And now it is main event time! Dark Order make their entrance followed by the champions. Fenix is legal with 10 but everyone gets involved early as Dark Order take an early advantage. In the ring, Fenix hits 10 with a Hurricanrana for two before 10 stops him on a DDT and Reynolds & Silver help out with a Facebuster. 10 hits a delayed vertical suplex before tagging in Reynolds who hits an elbow drop for two. Penta tags in but runs into a Reynolds thrust kick before Silver tags in and they both hit Penta with low dropkicks to the head for two and we head to break. Penta is isolated early on by Dark Order as Silver beats on him and then tags in 10 but Penta escapes to tag in PAC who then begins to be isolated instead but not for long as he beats on Reynolds who tagged in so he can bring Fenix in for Death Triangle. Reynolds then isolates Fenix and tags in Silver and they go back and forth with strikes, Silver winning out then hitting a Suplex for two. Silver brings 10 in and he hits a big fall away slam before it’s Silver’s turn again.

We return to the match and Reynolds tags in but Fenix deals with them both simultaneously then hits a Footstomp on 10 too to get the tag to Penta who crossbodies all of the Dark Order and then just runs wild on all three. PAC becomes legal as Lucha brothers deal with Silver & Reynolds as PAC takes on 10 and hits a German Suplex with a bridge for two. Death Triangle begin to really isolate Reynolds with triple dropkicks and then PAC hits a snap suplex and a splash in the corner for two. Fenix tags in and hits a Spinebuster and sets Penta up to hit his Dropkick to the butt of Reynolds. Fenix locks him in a straightjacket then tags out to Penta. He comes in with some well-placed kicks before teasing breaking the arm but deciding against it and chops the chest before tagging out to PAC. The Bastard throws Reynolds to the floor and follows him with a suplex on the floor to send us to our final break of Rampage. Reynolds tries to rally throughout the break and is shut down at every opportunity by Death Triangle.

When we return again, PAC is still standing tall as Alex Reynolds seems to have nothing left but he gets a Footstomp to the back of the bastard and has a chance to tag 10 who comes in and takes out Death Triangle alone. Fenix has become legal and 10 puts him in a Full Nelson but Penta breaks it up and suddenly, Death Triangle are the only ones left in the ring with 10 when they clear the apron and hit Risky Business for two. Fenix continues to attack 10 until he gets suplexed and makes the tag out to Silver. PAC tags in and they go back and forth, PAC hitting a German Suplex and Silver responding with a Brainbuster for two! Fenix tags in and so does Reynolds as Dark Order look for the Pendulum Bomb but Fenix escapes the first one but they get it back and hit it for two! Reynolds takes Fenix to the top rope and that’s Fenix country so he answers with the Hurricanrana, Penta comes in with Slingblades on Reynolds and 10 and a Backstabber for Silver. Dark Order look like they’re going to win when they pull out a flurry of offence and a huge Discuss Lariat from 10 for 2.9. All of a sudden, Jose is on the apron to get 10 and Silver distracted whilst Rush appears to hand a hammer to PAC. He uses it on Reynolds who gets pinned. That was too much!

