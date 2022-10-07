The Rock Says Presidential Campaign Is "Off The Table", Explains His Reasoning

The Rock recently spoke with CBS Sunday Morning, where he confirmed that he is no longer entertaining the idea of running for president.

"It's off the table, yes. It is off the table. I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That's the most important thing, being a daddy. Number one. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter's lives because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years. My first daughter's growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life and that's what the presidency would do. My number one priority is my daughter's. CEO sounds great, but the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."