Nigel McGuinness Has Been Released By WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 07, 2022

PWInsider is reporting, and Fightful says they’ve confirmed, that former NXT and NXT UK announcer Nigel McGuinness was released by WWE earlier this week.

McGuinness had been doing color commentary for Level Up (the NXT b-show that replaced 205 Live) since NXT UK closed their doors.

Though he was briefly furloughed during the pandemic, McGuinness was brought back up until this point.

If any more information becomes available, we'll keep you posted.

