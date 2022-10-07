Nigel McGuinness Has Been Released By WWE

PWInsider is reporting, and Fightful says they’ve confirmed, that former NXT and NXT UK announcer Nigel McGuinness was released by WWE earlier this week.
McGuinness had been doing color commentary for Level Up (the NXT b-show that replaced 205 Live) since NXT UK closed their doors.
Though he was briefly furloughed during the pandemic, McGuinness was brought back up until this point.
If any more information becomes available, we'll keep you posted.
⚡ Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away Aged 30
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (Sara Weston) has died aged 30. The news of her death was broken on social media by her Mother. Lee [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2022 04:37PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com