Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away Aged 30

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (Sara Weston) has died aged 30. The news of her death was broken on social media by her Mother.

Lee won the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough in 2015, earning a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE.  Lee adopted the ring name Hope and worked in NXT, based at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida from January 2016 until her release on September 30, 2016.

Lee had been training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida since 2017 and is married to former WWE Superstar Wesley Blak. She leaves behind a daughter Piper Weston was born on May 1, 2017 and a son Brady, who was born on February 27, 2019.

WNS sends the family and friends of Sara Weston our deepest and heartfelt condolences.


