RAW Star Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown (10/7/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 07, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Matt Riddle is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown! in Worcester, MA.

Seth Rollins, his opponent for tomorrow’s Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia, is not backstage and not expected to appear.

It remains to be seen if Riddle will appear on tonight’s show or is in a dark match.

Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #matt riddle

