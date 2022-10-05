Seth Rollins Talks The New Version Of His Character

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about the new version of his character he's been playing on WWE television as of late.

"In the beginning, I was kind of hesitant to just 100% go with it. But as I was just getting more comfortable in the character — because when I first started, I didn't really know, I didn't have a full grip on what the character was going to look like or where I was going to pull motivation from; I had a couple of ideas, but honestly, it was not where it's at now is not where I saw it at the beginning. The clothes were just like — I was trying to do something completely different, you know? Something that was off the wall, but a bit of a throwback to your Ric Flairs, or your Rick Rudes, or another one Gorgeous George. Just these flamboyant characters, and how could I modernize that, right?"

"So I was just like, let's do some stuff that's totally off the wall. Who are the celebrities now that are wearing some weird stuff? So I had had Troy and enlisted and he was gung ho on trying to find stuff and the first things he started to pass me were suits. So I was like, 'Okay,' and so we just kept doing the suits. Once I got comfortable in it, and people started to take note of it, it was like, 'Alright, let's get as weird as we can,' and so we just keep going. I see no end in sight."