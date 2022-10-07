WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Texted Cary Silkin Asking If He Could Buy ROH

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 07, 2022

Cary Silkin was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he revealed that CM Punk actually offered to buy Ring of Honor.

“There was interest. Very, very minor, minor interest. So minor, it was done through a text message of him wanting to buy Ring of Honor. Right? It was one line of a text, and I’m saying, ‘This is how you approach?’ I don’t care if you’re buying a wrestling company or you’re buying an umbrella from the lady down the street. Maybe you should call her, right? Anyway, but that was brief.”

“He didn’t say. He just asked. No, no, no, no, no. He just wanted to know what I was thinking of. If I would sell the product, right?”

“This has not been for a f***ing scandal, dude. It’s like [if] I would text you and just out of left field [go], ‘Hey Nick, how’s your love life?’ It was like, ‘What?’ Anyway, I responded and never heard back. That’s the whole story.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #roh #cm punk #cary silkin

