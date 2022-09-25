WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Says Nobody Misses Any Of The Wrestlers Suspended From AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the current suspensions in AEW and the effect, in his opinion, that it has had on the overall television product.

"Tell me this. Did you miss anybody? That goes to show you as far as how big of a star you are, and how big of a star you really think you are because I don't think anybody missed anybody at the end of that night and that's what these guys need to understand. A lot of people think they're big stars or whatnot. For me, I always looked at the thing as a job. I'm going to work and I'm gonna get paid for the work that I do, and I'm gonna go home and I'm gonna do it again the next time. When guys can think that way, this thing could be really, really beautiful. But when you got one guy thinking, or if you got 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 guys thinking that it's about them, we got a problem.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
