Sara Lee GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Sara Lee's family following her sudden death. Click here if you would like to donate.

The fund description established by former WWE star Bull James:

"We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. - Bull"

Read more on this story:

Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away Aged 30

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (Sara Weston) has died aged 30. The news of her death was broken on social media by her Mother. Lee [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2022 04:37PM

Source: gofundme.com
