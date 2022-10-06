IMPACT Knockout Wants To Wrestle Josh Alexander

The Artist Formerly Known as Havok wants to wrestle Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards. During an interview with Tru Heel Heat, IMPACT Knockout's division star Jessika had the following to say:

“I would say just to be able to say that I shared the ring with a frickin’ legend, I would love — even though I know I’d lose, I would love to wrestle Josh Alexander. I think that that is definitely a person that I could learn from. Another person that I would love to wrestle is Eddie Edwards. Because like, even though I think he’s awesome, and forever, he was known as the mayor of IMPACT Wrestling. He also turned his back on IMPACT Wrestling and joined Honor No More. I just would really really love to get in the ring and be like, How dare you? I don’t know, like I think — Oh, Sami Callihan’d be another good one. He’s crazy. But guess what? Jessicka can get crazy, too Jessicka’s pretty sick, but she’s also pretty crazy. So, I don’t know. I guess there’s there’s quite a few people. But I think number one, it’d be Josh Alexander.”