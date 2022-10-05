Seth Rollins Reveals How Shocked He Was At Vince McMahon's Abrupt Retirement

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about Vince McMahon's retirement.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was just one of those things you’ll never forget. We were in the airport. We were heading out to a live event. We were flying out on a Friday. The thing went out at like 3 o’clock central or 4:00 pm Eastern roughly. So, I got the text. I was coming through security line, I got the text, ‘Check your app for a note from the chairman or whatever. Sure enough, he was retired. I was just like — Becky [Lynch] was with Roux down looking up at a statue of a deer at the airport in Iowa, and she was looking at the statue and she saw my face from a distance. She said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I’m like, ‘Did you get the text?’ She’s like, ‘No, what?’ I just had her look at it, and she’s like, ‘Oh my god. What, what? Is that, is that it?’ I think both of us were just like, ‘What?’”

“And Vince is older, so I always thought at some point in my tenure with WWE, as I intend to be here for quite a long time, he would retire, be forced out, die on the job, who knows. But when it happened, it was so abrupt, I was not prepared. And it got emotional because I love Vince. He’s been like a father figure to me over the past 10 years. He’s someone that his approval means a lot to me. … When you have such a close relationship with someone, ups and downs, it felt like I was losing a friend and losing a mentor. I didn’t know whether to be excited or not. It kind of felt like a little inappropriate to be excited about something like that.”