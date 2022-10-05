WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Reportedly Got Into Physical Altercation Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 05, 2022

Earlier today we reported that Andrade El Idolo has been un-booked from this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. We also have been keeping up to date with the ongoing bickering between himself and Sammy Guevera, with that specifically coming to a head in a new report.

TMZ Sports reports that El Idolo and Guevara were involved in a physical altercation at tonight's Dynamite where there were words exchanged before Guevara shoved Andrade, followed by punches being thrown. It’s not clear if any punches connected and El Idolo was said to have been sent home. The situation is not said to be a work.

The report also notes that several wrestlers are angry at Guevara for going public with the situation and that things “just boiled over.”

El Idolo posted to Twitter soon after the fight with a message that read “respect me and i’ll respect u.”

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 07:02PM


Tags: #aew #andrade el idolo #sammy guevara

