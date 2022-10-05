Andrade El Idolo vs. Ten No Longer Going Down As Previously Advertised, Replacement Match Named

Tony Khan has announced that the previously scheduled match between Ten of the Dark Order and Andrade El Idolo will no longer take place on AEW Rampage as previously announced.
You can read the tweet below.
Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022
We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:
World Trios Championship
Death Triangle vs Dark Order
See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS
