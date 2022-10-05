Jake "The Snake" Roberts Takes Credit For The Successes Of Undertaker, Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, Road Warriors & More

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently spoke on the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, speaking on his contributions to the pro wrestling industry.

"Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels as much as I could. Shawn spent some time in my car. I'm the one that came up with the 'Ladies and gentlemen, we have an urgent message. Shawn has left the building', which is so cheap, so fu**ing bullsh*t. You know? But anyway, the Road Warriors would have never happened without me because they were under my tutelage for quite a while. Yeah, they would have made it eventually but they wouldn't know what I've taught him, and I enjoy teaching. I love to create new characters. Oh my god. I had one character I wanted to do for Jim Neidhart and the deal was going to be he's called ‘The Mole’, and what happens is he refuses to come out to the ring till they turn the lights off, because it's too bright. It's much too bright. I can't see. It's too bright. Turn the lights off and I'll come out. Of course, you turn the lights off, he comes out and whacks the fu**ing guy. The lights come back on and he’s beating the sh*t out of the guy. He's the Mole.”