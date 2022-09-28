Jake "The Snake" Roberts Reveals How Insensitive WWF Locker Room Was Towards His Addiction Struggles

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently partook in a Q&A session on the DDP Snake Pit, where he was asked about the angle he worked with Jerry "The King" Lawler.
“Absolutely was in horrible taste. They made fun of me for being an alcoholic… [Lawler] wound up pouring a bottle of whiskey down my face, burned the s**t out of my eyes.”
Roberts revealed that it was real whiskey.
“Ask Jerry he’ll tell you the same damn thing, because whenever it came time for me to pour it on him he goes ‘You can’t pour that on me.’ And I go ‘what do you mean? You poured it on me.’ He goes ‘Well Vince wanted it poured on you.’ That motherf**ker, you know?”
On the locker room making his experience worse:
“I can’t say ‘boys will be boys’ because boys will be assholes. They were constantly putting things in my bag that shouldn’t have been there, taking chances with my damn well-being because they were putting drugs in my damn suitcase that I didn’t know were there, and I’d find s**t in there y’know? Paraphernalia and stuff. It was just horrible, man.”
