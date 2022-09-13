WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Teddy Long Reveals Who He Believes Should Be Running Talent Relations For AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Teddy Long Reveals Who He Believes Should Be Running Talent Relations For AEW

Teddy Long was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., where he was asked who in AEW could be a good handler of talent relations.

“Well, there are some people there that can do that. I mean, there’s several guys I know that are there now. You take Jake Roberts, who’s a great phenomenal guy, he would be a supreme locker room captain, because Jake will tell you just like it is. He’s just like me. He ain’t going to sugarcoat nothing. If you’re good, you’re good. If you’re bad, you’re bad. It ain’t no “Well I didn’t think …” It ain’t none of that. It’s yes or no, good or bad. So Jake Roberts would certainly be a great locker room captain.”

On if Jake Roberts could handle the responsibility:

“Yes, because Jake has come a long way. And from Jake’s past and up to now, Jake has made a tremendous change. Big 360 in his life, God bless him. And I’m just so happy that he’s still around.”

“He’s still alive and he survived those demons. And we’ve all been there. I’ve been there, done that too. I’ve had them demons too. I was just able to be able to shake them. A lot of guys like JYD and guys that we’ve lost, they weren’t able to shake those demons. So I want to applaud Jake Roberts and I think he’d be great for talent relations because Jake is just going tell you like it is and he ain’t going to play that favoritism game.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
