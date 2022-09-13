Teddy Long Reveals Who He Believes Should Be Running Talent Relations For AEW

Teddy Long was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., where he was asked who in AEW could be a good handler of talent relations.

“Well, there are some people there that can do that. I mean, there’s several guys I know that are there now. You take Jake Roberts, who’s a great phenomenal guy, he would be a supreme locker room captain, because Jake will tell you just like it is. He’s just like me. He ain’t going to sugarcoat nothing. If you’re good, you’re good. If you’re bad, you’re bad. It ain’t no “Well I didn’t think …” It ain’t none of that. It’s yes or no, good or bad. So Jake Roberts would certainly be a great locker room captain.”

On if Jake Roberts could handle the responsibility: