SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped the following matches for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to RAW, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:
- Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.
- Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke
⚡ Former WWE Divas Champion Is Getting Married
Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox is set to get married! Her fiancee's recently announced that he and the former WWE Superstar are engaged to [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 04, 2022 01:54PM
