WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2022

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped the following matches for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to RAW, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

- Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.
- Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke

Read more WWE news:

Former WWE Divas Champion Is Getting Married

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox is set to get married! Her fiancee's recently announced that he and the former WWE Superstar are engaged to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 04, 2022 01:54PM


Tags: #wwe #main event #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78821/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer