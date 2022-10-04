Former WWE Divas Champion Is Getting Married

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox is set to get married!

Her fiancee's recently announced that he and the former WWE Superstar are engaged to marry. Fox's fiancee is a musician for Darkhorse Saloon and Majestic Mother.

Fox is a one-time Divas Championship winning the title back in June 2010 defeating Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse at the Fatal 4-Way pay-per-view. She departed WWE 2019. although she was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble 2022 match.

Congratulations to Fox and her fiancee.

