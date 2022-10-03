UPDATED: New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Referencing Predator Movies & More

WWE briefly showed a QR code during tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which linked to another White Rabbit. Linked below are some information that fans were able to parse.
It took a minute, but we were able to solve and translate the hidden lines of code in the new White Rabbit teaser text, which is a quote from Dante’s Inferno. #WWE #WhiteRabbit #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/sABK5w71HC— TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) October 4, 2022
have fun #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/dkAIvsaH8h— Austin Knight (@Aknight_210) October 4, 2022
People mentioned that it’s the Yautja language from the Predator movies. The key is here. #WWERaw #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/OeWwGVm5L3— Collin Petruska (@TheCollinP) October 4, 2022
Here is the whole phrase for everyone #WWERaw #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/lqU4J4DU7y— Libby (@R4ginRhyn0) October 4, 2022
I bet Friday’s QR code is gonna have the latitude that coincides with where the Wells Fargo Center is. #WhiteRabbit #WWERAW #ExtremeRules #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/T171FWHE5Y— . (@412Prinny) October 4, 2022
#WWERaw Gacy???? pic.twitter.com/MMKSYFohFy— PhantomBurner (@PhantomBurners) October 4, 2022
Before me things created were none, save things. Eternal, and eternal I endure#WWERaw #QRCode pic.twitter.com/lXyJqyeA9L— Mandee 🧜🏼♀️ (@MandDoubleE) October 4, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com