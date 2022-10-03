WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Sami Callihan Hopes IMPACT Wrestling Never Does Another Last Rites Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 03, 2022

Sami Callihan Hopes IMPACT Wrestling Never Does Another Last Rites Match

Sami Callihan recently spoke with WrestleZone about the idea of doing a Last Rites match in IMPACT Wrestling.

For those who don't recall, the Last Rites match was between Abyss and Sting, which saw Halloween-esque decorations and weapons filling the ring. A casket was placed in the center, where you won by putting your opponent in the casket, or "death bed", and be raised up to the ceiling.

“I think that’s one better left alone. There might be a reason that there was only one of those [laugh]. When you really think about it, there might be a reason there’s only one. But hell, if the opportunity presented itself, I’d take a challenge. That’s where I want, I don’t want things to be easy. I don’t want things to be cookie-cutter. If you put me in any match, I’ll keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, I’m the most versatile wrestler on this planet today, and any match you put me in, I’m going to find a way to make it work.”

He continued, “When you brought it up, I had that picture in my head. That casket being lowered down in the middle of the ring. I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope he doesn’t bring it up…’ But you brought it up. But good or bad, that is the point of Impact Wrestling history, right? Things like that is what makes Impact Wrestling great. They’re not afraid to experiment. They’re not afraid to go out of the norm and think outside the box and that’s why I love this company in the way I do.”

Heath Wants To Be IMPACT World Champion

Heath was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz, where he discussed his goals in IMPACT Wrestling. “I mean, there’s two t [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 02, 2022 02:51PM

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #impact #sami callihan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78806/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer