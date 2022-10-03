Sami Callihan Hopes IMPACT Wrestling Never Does Another Last Rites Match

Sami Callihan recently spoke with WrestleZone about the idea of doing a Last Rites match in IMPACT Wrestling.

For those who don't recall, the Last Rites match was between Abyss and Sting, which saw Halloween-esque decorations and weapons filling the ring. A casket was placed in the center, where you won by putting your opponent in the casket, or "death bed", and be raised up to the ceiling.