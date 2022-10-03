Sami Callihan Hopes IMPACT Wrestling Never Does Another Last Rites Match

Sami Callihan recently spoke with WrestleZone about the idea of doing a Last Rites match in IMPACT Wrestling.
For those who don't recall, the Last Rites match was between Abyss and Sting, which saw Halloween-esque decorations and weapons filling the ring. A casket was placed in the center, where you won by putting your opponent in the casket, or "death bed", and be raised up to the ceiling.
“I think that’s one better left alone. There might be a reason that there was only one of those [laugh]. When you really think about it, there might be a reason there’s only one. But hell, if the opportunity presented itself, I’d take a challenge. That’s where I want, I don’t want things to be easy. I don’t want things to be cookie-cutter. If you put me in any match, I’ll keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, I’m the most versatile wrestler on this planet today, and any match you put me in, I’m going to find a way to make it work.”
He continued, “When you brought it up, I had that picture in my head. That casket being lowered down in the middle of the ring. I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope he doesn’t bring it up…’ But you brought it up. But good or bad, that is the point of Impact Wrestling history, right? Things like that is what makes Impact Wrestling great. They’re not afraid to experiment. They’re not afraid to go out of the norm and think outside the box and that’s why I love this company in the way I do.”
⚡ Heath Wants To Be IMPACT World Champion
Heath was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz, where he discussed his goals in IMPACT Wrestling. “I mean, there’s two t [...]— Guy Incognito Oct 02, 2022 02:51PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com