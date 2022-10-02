Heath Wants To Be IMPACT World Champion

Heath was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz, where he discussed his goals in IMPACT Wrestling.
“I mean, there’s two that I probably can’t say, but there’s one I can. You know, I definitely want to become the IMPACT World Champion. But I also want to hold the Tag Titles with Rhino again. So that’s like a more of a goal personal goal for me, with me and Rhino, just because we’ve held gold somewhere else. It’s one of those things that were like, I wouldn’t mind you know, running the roads with him at least a little bit longer to be Tag Champs again and everything.”
#BoundForGlory will host the Call Your Shot Gauntlet! So far, we know that @PCOisNotHuman,Rich Swann, @GiseleShaw08,@HEATHXXII,@bhupindergujj4r, @theBobbyFish,@TheMooseNation,@SteveMaclin and NOW @TheSamiCallihan have entered the gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/vB02f9NeL9— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2022
