Heath Wants To Be IMPACT World Champion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

Heath was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz, where he discussed his goals in IMPACT Wrestling.

“I mean, there’s two that I probably can’t say, but there’s one I can. You know, I definitely want to become the IMPACT World Champion. But I also want to hold the Tag Titles with Rhino again. So that’s like a more of a goal personal goal for me, with me and Rhino, just because we’ve held gold somewhere else. It’s one of those things that were like, I wouldn’t mind you know, running the roads with him at least a little bit longer to be Tag Champs again and everything.”


Tags: #impact #heath

