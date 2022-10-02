WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (10/1/2022) - Biscmarck, ND

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Bismarck, ND on October 1st, 2022.

The results are as follows:

  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis
  • Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
  • White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers as the lights fade to red.
  • Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz
  • WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina and Bayley
  • Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and The Miz
WWE Files Trademark For "WWE Campus Rush"

WWE has filed for a new trademark as of September 28th, which you can read the filing description of below. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH tra [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 02, 2022 12:09AM

Tags: #wwe

