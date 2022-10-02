WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (10/1/2022) - Biscmarck, ND
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 02, 2022
WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Bismarck, ND on October 1st, 2022.
The results are as follows:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers as the lights fade to red.
Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz
WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina and Bayley Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and The Miz
