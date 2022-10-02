WWE Files Trademark For "WWE Campus Rush"

WWE has filed for a new trademark as of September 28th, which you can read the filing description of below.
Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.
