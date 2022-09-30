Unauthorized Vince McMahon Documentary Coming In October From Vice

It is being reported by PWInsider that Vice will be airing an unauthorized documentary about Vince McMahon following his departure from WWE.

The description is:

The documentary will cover McMahon’s career, including his retirement/resignation from WWE in the wake of the articles published by The Wall Street Journal.

Currently, the only information we have about this is that Dave Meltzer was reportedly contacted to be interviewed for it, but that's the extent of the information as it currently stands. As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated.