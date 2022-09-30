WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya Says She Doesn’t Hate WWE Following Recent Criticism

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2022

During her debut promo on AEW Dynamite this week, Saraya mentioned having a boss who "actually listens" which had people wondering if she was taking a shot at WWE and her former boss Vince McMahon. In a post on Twitter, she said that she noted she doesn't hate WWE and enjoyed her time there working with Triple H. She tweeted:

"I say how my current boss listens to me and all of sudden it’s “So hAtE yOu WwE”. No I don’t. I loved my time there. I appreciate the time and the opportunities I was given. Especially in my NXT days with Triple H. I’m happy now in AEW though. Tribalism in IWC is so bizarre to me."

That post was later deleted.

