Update On Brock Lesnar's WWE Ring Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2022

You never know when Brock Lesnar may show up on WWE television, but one sign he will appear is when he is featured in company advertising.

Lesnar last wrestled in the main event of the July 30 SummerSlam premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Lesnar has been featured on all advertising for the WWE Day 1 premium live event, indicating that he will return to ring action on the January 2023 show. Dave Meltzer also noted this in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“A decision will be made this week regarding the date of the Day 1 PPV show. Right now the show is scheduled for 1/1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“There is talk that it could be changed and the announcement would be made next week if that’s the case, although we were told that either way it would remain at the building.

“Also as of right now, Lesnar is scheduled on that show which is the next U.S. show that he’s being listed for.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar

