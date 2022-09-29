WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Kevin Dunn’s Status With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2022

Kevin Dunn has not departed WWE despite a number of rumors circulating online.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed, "Dunn's status is 100% unchanged with the company and anyone who is claiming otherwise is 100,000% incorrect in their claims."

Dunn joined WWE in 1984 and is currently in the position of Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution.  Dunn has remained in the line producer role for all live WWE TV shows since 1988.

His father, Dennis Dunn, served as Executive Producer of Intermedia Productions, a program producer and syndicator first commissioned by Vince McMahon, Sr. to handle all WWE production beginning in 1972.

Tags: #wwe #kevin dunn

