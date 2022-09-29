Update On Kevin Dunn’s Status With WWE

Kevin Dunn has not departed WWE despite a number of rumors circulating online.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed, "Dunn's status is 100% unchanged with the company and anyone who is claiming otherwise is 100,000% incorrect in their claims."

Dunn joined WWE in 1984 and is currently in the position of Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution. Dunn has remained in the line producer role for all live WWE TV shows since 1988.

His father, Dennis Dunn, served as Executive Producer of Intermedia Productions, a program producer and syndicator first commissioned by Vince McMahon, Sr. to handle all WWE production beginning in 1972.

