WWE Reportedly "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown

WWE is reportedly "very worried" about this Friday’s SmackDown taping due to Hurricane Ian which has cause widespread damage and power outages in Florida.
This week’s episode of SmackDown will emanate from Winnipeg, Canada, however large number of the WWE roster lives in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is hopeful that talent will be able to travel
"I know WWE’s very worried about Friday’s show because they have so many people from there. The hope was that it’ll be okay and people can get there from Tampa and Orlando to Winnipeg on Friday."
WNS wishes all those impacted by Hurrican Ian all the best. Stay safe!
