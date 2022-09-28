WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Performance Center Closed Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Worker Seen There

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 28, 2022

Following Hurricane Ian making landfall, it is being reported by PWInsider that that the WWE Performance Center was closed today due to the storm concerns and for safety reasons.

The report also noted that former NJPW worker Karl Fredericks was seen at the Performance Center earlier this week. Fredericks previously parted ways with New Japan earlier this year and said he wouldn’t be re-signing with the company.

We'll keep you updated if more information on either of these two topics becomes available.

Tags: #wwe #karl fredericks #njpw

