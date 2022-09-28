WWE Performance Center Closed Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Worker Seen There

Following Hurricane Ian making landfall, it is being reported by PWInsider that that the WWE Performance Center was closed today due to the storm concerns and for safety reasons.
The report also noted that former NJPW worker Karl Fredericks was seen at the Performance Center earlier this week. Fredericks previously parted ways with New Japan earlier this year and said he wouldn’t be re-signing with the company.
We'll keep you updated if more information on either of these two topics becomes available.
⚡ Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole Often To Stop Him Using A Certain Word
Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon would fine Michael Cole every time he said a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2022 02:26PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com