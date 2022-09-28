Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole Often To Stop Him Using A Certain Word

Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon would fine Michael Cole every time he said a certain word.

In his new book "There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE’" Gewirtz mentioned how McMahon would actively fine Cole money for saying "now" every time ended his sentences, writing:

"We all have our personal verbal tics, Announcer Michael Cole used to say ‘now’ at the end of every sentence. ‘Jeff Hardy, into the ropes now…’ Vince took it upon himself to fine Cole every time he ended a sentence with the word ‘now,’ and sure enough Cole stopped doing it."

