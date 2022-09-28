WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole Often To Stop Him Using A Certain Word

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole Often To Stop Him Using A Certain Word

Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon would fine Michael Cole every time he said a certain word.

In his new book "There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE’" Gewirtz mentioned how McMahon would actively fine Cole money for saying "now" every time ended his sentences, writing:

"We all have our personal verbal tics, Announcer Michael Cole used to say ‘now’ at the end of every sentence. ‘Jeff Hardy, into the ropes now…’ Vince took it upon himself to fine Cole every time he ended a sentence with the word ‘now,’ and sure enough Cole stopped doing it."

Read more WWE news:

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #michael cole

