Three WWE NXT Stars Suspended Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Gallus has been suspended indefinitely from NXT. The suspension is a storyline but expect the talent to be off-screen for while.
WWE issued the following:
"Due to Gallus' actions involving the assault of WWE officials and security after their Pub Rules Tag Team Match, Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately."
