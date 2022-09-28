WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three WWE NXT Stars Suspended Indefinitely

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

WWE has announced that Gallus has been suspended indefinitely from NXT. The suspension is a storyline but expect the talent to be off-screen for while.

WWE issued the following:

"Due to Gallus' actions involving the assault of WWE officials and security after their Pub Rules Tag Team Match, Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately."

Source: WWE.com
