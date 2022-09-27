Update On WWE Redesigning Championship Belts

We previously reported a story about how WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered via a new report from Fightful Select.

Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.

Some of the WWE talent that Fightful Select spoke to stated they personally supported some of the alterations to the belts. When asked regarding velcro or snaps, several indicated that the velcro helps when the belt needs to be attached rapidly, but leaves much to be desired in the cosmetic appearance.

Sources also stated that the plans for utilizing new designs had already been in motion prior to McMahon’s depature and the subsequent administrative reshuffling, but that Triple H’s new position appointment accelerated some things to an extent. It was also said that further cosmetic design changes might be expected for elements on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.