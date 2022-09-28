WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated NXT Halloween Havoc Event Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

WWE has an updated match card for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Check out the updated lineup below for the spooky event which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

- NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

- NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Two More TBD

WWE NXT Star Suffers Injury During Match

During Tuesday's pre-taped episode of NXT, Wes Lee took went up against Tony D'Angelo in a North American Title qualifying match, but [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2022 08:36AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #halloween havoc

