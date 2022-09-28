WWE NXT Star Suffers Injury During Match

During Tuesday's pre-taped episode of NXT, Wes Lee took went up against Tony D’Angelo in a North American Title qualifying match, but something went wrong.

At one point in the match, D’Angelo ran at Wes Lee in the corner with Lee managing to reverse the move and D’Angelo hitting his right knee on the mat. D’Angelo could be seen clutching his knee and the referee checking to see if he was oka before throwing up the "X" symbol with his arms, which is used to signify a legitimate injury.

There haven’t been any updates regarding the injury, but as soon as we know we will keep you in the loop.

