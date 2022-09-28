WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE NXT Star Suffers Injury During Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

WWE NXT Star Suffers Injury During Match

During Tuesday's pre-taped episode of NXT, Wes Lee took went up against Tony D’Angelo in a North American Title qualifying match, but something went wrong.

At one point in the match, D’Angelo ran at Wes Lee in the corner with Lee managing to reverse the move and D’Angelo hitting his right knee on the mat. D’Angelo could be seen clutching his knee and the referee checking to see if he was oka before throwing up the "X" symbol with his arms, which is used to signify a legitimate injury.

There haven’t been any updates regarding the injury, but as soon as we know we will keep you in the loop.

Read more WWE news:

Trish Stratus Working On Secret WWE Project

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on WWE television and many have wondered when they will next see the pioneer on their scre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2022 01:23PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tony dangelo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78717/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer