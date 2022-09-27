WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Working On Secret WWE Project

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on WWE television and many have wondered when they will next see the pioneer on their screen espically since her appendix nearly burst requrining emergency surgery.

In a recent post on her social media, she posted a photo and teased a new secret project with WWE. It is unknown what she is working on but speculation suggests it's for the WWE Network.

Tags: #wwe #wwe network #trish stratus #hall of fame

