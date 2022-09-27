WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2022

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s RAW on USA Network. The following matches will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota:

- Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable
- Johnny Gargano vs. Otis
- Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

