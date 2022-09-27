Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s RAW on USA Network. The following matches will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota:
- Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable
- Johnny Gargano vs. Otis
- Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai
