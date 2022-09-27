SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE has pre-recorded tonight's NXT back on September 14 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below are the spoilers for tonight’s show, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

Joe Gacy (with The Dyad [Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid]) defeated Cameron Grimes. The person in the red hoodie was seen again in the crowd.

Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller

Nikkita Lyons (with Zoey Stark) defeated Kayden Carter (with Katana Chance)

Ilja Dragunov came to the ring and cut a promo about winning the NXT UK Title and being forced to relinquish it. JD McDonagh came out and the two exchanged words over Ilja taking JD out of NXT UK. Bron Breakker comes out. JD said that due to him being the #1 Contender, Ilja and Bron should fight each other for the right to face him. Bron mentions due to being a Steiner, he's good at math and he has 33 1/3 chance of beating both of them at Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat match.

Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed ended in a no contest as Damon used a chair several times to beat down Brutus.

Wes Lee defeated Tony D'Angelo (with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) via referee stoppage. Lorenzo got ejected during the match. Tony got thrown into the middle turnbuckle and doctors checked on him. They soon afterward called for the bell and declared Wes Lee the winner. Tony needed to be helped backstage from a few people.



Mandy Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane) defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match. Mandy talked about Alba Fyre who came on the screen and mentioned she'd be coming for the Women's Championship.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn

In a Pub Rules Match, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus. The match saw garbage cans, chairs, and tables used. Briggs and Jensen hit their finisher on Mark Coffey who had a garbage can wrapped around him to win the match. Gallus had security surrounding them at ringside and one of the members appeared to take out a referee so they were escorted out by security as well as local authorities.