WWE Postpones Upcoming Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2022

WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

WWE issued the following:

NXT UNIVERSE

Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events this Friday, September 30th in Tampa, FL & Saturday, October 1st in Dade City, Florida will be postponed.

All tickets purchased for this Friday’s event in Tampa will be honored at the new event on Saturday, December 17th and all tickets purchased for this Saturday’s event in Dade City will be honored at the new event on Friday, November 11th.

If you have any questions about these events or would like a refund for your ticket please email nxttickets@wwecorp.com with your name and order number.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #hurricane ian

