WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On The Brand Philosophy For WWE NXT Going Forward

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2022

Update On The Brand Philosophy For WWE NXT Going Forward

Since WWE introduced a new logo for NXT and reverted to the "black and gold" theme many fans have wondered if the show will also be reverting back to what it was like before the NXT 2.0 era when Triple H ran the show.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer revealed the 2.0 branding is now officially over. However, the philosophy for the new NXT will remain similar.

“No more 2.0, it’s just NXT again. They’re going back to the old colors. But the same philosophy in the sense of mostly younger guys coming in, and younger women coming in and everything.”

Read more WWE news:

Trish Stratus Working On Secret WWE Project

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on WWE television and many have wondered when they will next see the pioneer on their scre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2022 01:23PM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78710/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer