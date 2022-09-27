Update On The Brand Philosophy For WWE NXT Going Forward

Since WWE introduced a new logo for NXT and reverted to the "black and gold" theme many fans have wondered if the show will also be reverting back to what it was like before the NXT 2.0 era when Triple H ran the show.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer revealed the 2.0 branding is now officially over. However, the philosophy for the new NXT will remain similar.
“No more 2.0, it’s just NXT again. They’re going back to the old colors. But the same philosophy in the sense of mostly younger guys coming in, and younger women coming in and everything.”
