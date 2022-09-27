The Latest QR Code Featured WWE Veterans and Legends

WWE last night once again sent fans into a frenzy of speculation after dropping another QR code on RAW.

This tease included footage of some of the biggest names in WWE history including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango, and more.

The video once again asked, "Who killed the world?" and then followed with "You did." The "Feed Your Head" message also featured. Additionally, fans have noticed the source code of the video on WWE.com, mentioning "No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil."

The leading theory is these videos will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt.

