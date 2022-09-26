WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Candice LeRae Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 26, 2022

Candice LeRae has returned to the WWE.

During tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW, the star arrived in a moment you can watch below.

Candice LeRae was last seen as a member of The Way in NXT, where she was doing her thing alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano, until she got pregnant with the couple’s first child. Her contract expired while she was still out and she, like her husband, decided not to renew it and take some time away.


