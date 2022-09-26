Candice LeRae Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW

Candice LeRae has returned to the WWE.

During tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW, the star arrived in a moment you can watch below.

Candice LeRae was last seen as a member of The Way in NXT, where she was doing her thing alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano, until she got pregnant with the couple’s first child. Her contract expired while she was still out and she, like her husband, decided not to renew it and take some time away.