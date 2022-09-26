WWE Smackdown Draws Best Viewership Since 2020

Something is working for the blue-brand right, WWE Friday Night Smackdown last week on September 23 averaged an impressive 2.535 million viewers, up almost 15% from the week previous, according to ShowBuzzDaily.

The 2-hour broadcast on FOX was the most watched episode of Smackdown since December 2020, which -was in part fueled by the "White Rabbit" teasers. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show delivered a 0.63 rating to finish first on the night by far (both cable and broadcast) and a 25%+ increase week-over-week.

