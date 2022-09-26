WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Smackdown Draws Best Viewership Since 2020

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

WWE Smackdown Draws Best Viewership Since 2020

Something is working for the blue-brand right, WWE Friday Night Smackdown last week on September 23 averaged an impressive 2.535 million viewers, up almost 15% from the week previous, according to ShowBuzzDaily.

The 2-hour broadcast on FOX was the most watched episode of Smackdown since December 2020, which -was in part fueled by the "White Rabbit" teasers. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show delivered a 0.63 rating to finish first on the night by far (both cable and broadcast) and a 25%+ increase week-over-week. 

Read more WWE news:

D-Von Dudley Comments On Rumored Heat With Bubba Ray Dudley

During a recent interview with the A2TheK Wrestling show, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley commented on rumored heat between himself and his l [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 25, 2022 03:35PM

 


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78699/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer