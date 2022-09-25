D-Von Dudley Comments On Rumored Heat With Bubba Ray Dudley

During a recent interview with the A2TheK Wrestling show, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley commented on rumored heat between himself and his longtime friend and tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley. Back in 2016, D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley went their separate ways with D-Von staying in WWE to transition into a producer while Bubba Ray left to resume his Bully Ray gimmick.
Bubba Ray felt as a tag team they were not being treated fairly in the company, and at one stage D-Von said he and Ray were not doing business. Here is what D-Von had to say on the matter:
“Yeah, actually, we just spoke yesterday about another autograph signing we’re going to do together. A lot of people thought that me and Bubba were at odds, and we weren’t at odds. It was just that him and I needed a break. He and I were together for 20 years. I saw him more than I saw my first two wives, which wasn’t a bad idea, trust me. Sometimes, you just need a break, and that’s what we did. We took a break, and now we’re reunited again.”
